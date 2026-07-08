Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office to Discontinue Proceedings Against Members of the Kollision Band

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office (DPPO) advises that steps are being taken to discontinue the criminal proceedings instituted against eight members of the Kollision Band, who were charged by the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force with playing music on a public road without the required police permission.

The Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force has the important responsibility of maintaining peace, good order and public safety throughout the Federation. In carrying out that responsibility, the Police are required to enforce the law and, where offences are committed, particularly where lawful police directives are not complied with, they have both the authority and the duty to investigate and, where appropriate, to lay criminal charges. Compliance with the laws of the Federation and with lawful directions given by police officers is essential to maintaining a safe, orderly and peaceful society.

Similarly, the Director of Public Prosecutions exercises an independent constitutional function in determining whether criminal proceedings should continue. In every case, the Director must consider not only whether there is sufficient evidence to support a prosecution, but also whether proceeding with the matter is in the public interest.

Having carefully reviewed the circumstances of this matter, including the context in which the alleged offence occurred, the Director of Public Prosecutions has concluded that it is not in the public interest for these proceedings to continue. In reaching that decision, the following considerations were taken into account:

The alleged offence is regulatory in nature and did not involve violence or any threat to public safety. The surrounding circumstances of the incident were carefully considered in assessing whether a criminal prosecution was the most appropriate response. The effective use of limited judicial resources requires that criminal trials be reserved for matters where prosecution is necessary, proportionate and in the public interest. The Government intends to introduce the Diversionary Caution Bill, 2026, which will provide appropriate alternatives to prosecution for suitable minor offences. A criminal prosecution may carry lasting consequences for individuals, including effects on employment and other opportunities, and such consequences should be imposed only where they are justified in the public interest. The administration of justice is strengthened when prosecutorial discretion is exercised independently, fairly and proportionately, while respecting the important law enforcement role performed by the Police.

This matter illustrates the importance of the proposed Diversionary Caution Bill, 2026, which has been under development over the past two years. Once enacted, the legislation will establish a formal cautioning framework, providing an alternative to prosecution for appropriate lower-level offences. The proposed framework is intended to:

Divert suitable individuals away from the formal criminal justice system where a prosecution is unnecessary. Address underlying factors contributing to offending behaviour, including by facilitating access to counselling, treatment or other rehabilitative services where appropriate. Promote accountability through an admission of responsibility and appropriate restorative measures, such as community service, counselling or financial penalties proportionate to a person’s means. Ensure that the interests and views of victims are appropriately considered throughout the process. Enable the courts to devote greater attention and resources to the prosecution of more serious criminal offences.

The proposed cautioning framework is intended to be administered by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs through a dedicated officer and an oversight committee to ensure fairness, consistency and accountability.

The DPPO has engaged with counsel representing the members of the Kollision Band, and it is understood that the band has committed to producing anti-gang music or otherwise participating in an anti-gang public awareness campaign. The DPPO welcomes this positive response and their willingness to make a meaningful contribution to the Federation’s ongoing anti-gang and anti- violence efforts.

The DPPO remains committed to the fair, independent and impartial administration of justice, ensuring that prosecutorial decisions are made in accordance with the law, the evidence and the public interest. The Office also reaffirms its support for the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force in the lawful execution of its duties and encourages all members of the public to comply with the laws of the Federation and with lawful directions issued by police officers.

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