Desi Brown Appointed Director of Production for Sugar Mas 54

The SKNNCC is pleased to announce the appointment of Desi Brown as the Director of Production for Sugar Mas 54 effective August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025. In this vital role, Ms. Brown will oversee the production of all national carnival stage events including the Miss Teen and Queen Pageants, Soca and Calypso (Junior and Senior) Monarchs and Panorama, ensuring their seamless execution and maintaining the high standards that have become synonymous with Sugar Mas.

With an extensive background in event management and production, Desi brings a wealth of experience to this position and has been integrally involved in the production of National Carnival events over the past several years. Her leadership will be instrumental in guaranteeing the smooth flow of national events, creating memorable experiences for attendees, participants and performers alike, and elevating the overall quality of Sugar Mas 54.

“We are excited to welcome Desi to the team,” said Ms Shannon Hawley, Chair of the SKNNCC. “Her expertise, dedication, and attention to detail will be pivotal in delivering a spectacular Sugar Mas experience for all.”

Desi expressed enthusiasm about her role, stating, “I am honoured to be appointed as the Director of Production for Sugar Mas 54. I look forward to working with the Chairs of the various shows and the National Carnival Secretariat to make this year’s carnival the best yet.”

