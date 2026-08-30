De'Cheynelle Thomas Is Off To Arkansas University
Sports

De’Cheynelle Thomas Is Off To Arkansas University

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapmam

Rising track star, De’Cheynelle Thomas will be continuing her academic and athletic journey at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

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This year De’Cheynelle dominated the local scene. At the Ginseng Classic 2026,  after receiving the baton last in the Mixed 4x400m relay event, Thomas of the Denzil Douglas Secondary School came from behind to win Gold for her team.

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Thomas also ran two PBs at this year’s CARIFTA Games. In the 200m, she stopped the clock at 23.92 seconds and in the 400m, she ran 54.73.

Both times were qualifying marks for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

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