CWI Women’s Super50 Action: Barbados beat Leewards by 79 runs

Barbados Pride beat Leeward Islands Stormers by 79 runs in Round 1 of the 2026 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Super50 Cup at Park Hill Playing Field yesterday.

Batting first, Barbados Pride was bowled out for 144. Naijanni Cumberbatch top scored with 74 not out. Her innings comprised of 5 fours. Arabian Callender contributed 21.

Shawnisha Hector was the pick of the bowlers for the Leewards. She bagged 4 wickets for 19 runs while Davronique Maynard bagged 3 wickets for 22 runs.

The Leeward Islands Stormers fell short of their target as Barbados bowled them out for 65. Tonya Martin was the top scorer with 15.

Connell grabbed 4 wickets for 17 runs while captain Alleyne bagged 3/3.

Barbados won by 79 runs.



Summarised scores:



Barbados Pride Women 144 all out (47.5 overs) (Naijanni Cumberbatch 74 not out – 139 balls, 5 fours; Asabi Callender 21, Aaliyah Alleyne 20; Shawnisha Hector 4-19, Davronique Maynard 3-22).



Leeward Islands Women 65 all out (25.5 overs) (Tonya Martin 15, Chey-Anne Moses 11 not out; Shamilia Connell 4-17, Aaliyah Alleyne 3-3, Shakera Selman 2-6).