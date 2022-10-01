CUBAN AMBASSADOR PAYS COURTESY CALL ON ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ ATTORNEY- GENERAL

L-R: Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin; His Excellency Ambassador David Rivero Pérez

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2022 (Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs): On September 30, 2022, the Ambassador of Cuba to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency David Rivero Pérez, paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs at his Chambers.



Ambassador Pérez and Attorney-General Wilkin discussed various matters of mutual interest to the People of the Republic of Cuba and the Federation. Some of the particular issues discussed include matters related to mutual international legal obligations and proposals to enhance the diplomatic legal framework between both nations.



“Cuba has been one of our best friends in the diplomatic community. We are proud that the seeds of Cuba’s generous commitment to educate and train our citizens have borne fruit in the first Cuban-trained Prime Minister of a Caribbean Nation, our Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew,” said Attorney-General Wilkin.



“The People of St Kitts & Nevis are eternally grateful for Cuba’s impact on our nation’s development, and we look forward to enhancing that relationship for the good of our respective nations,” he added.



Ambassador Pérez wished the new administration the very best and expressed his willingness to work together with the Federation to continue to provide opportunities to Kittitians and Nevisians, other than in the Health and Education sectors.



Cuba maintains close relations of cooperation and solidarity with numerous Caribbean nations, including the Federation.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1995. St. Kitts and Nevis has an embassy in Havana with the Resident Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to Cuba, Her Excellency Verna Mills, stationed there.



St. Kitts and Nevis continues to speak up for Cuba on the world’s stage against the decades-long trade embargo imposed on the Caribbean island.



