Cruise Ship Calls: World Navigator and Viking Orion

Please note that the World Navigator will berth at South Friar’s Bay on Saturday 23rd October, 2021 and the Viking Orion will berth at Port Zante on Monday 25th October, 2021.



To ensure that we keep the General Public safe and healthy, cruise ship passengers will only be permitted to explore the destination via ‘Travel Approved’ bubble vaccinated tours or attraction sites. A ‘Travel Approved’ bubble vaccinated tour or attraction site is one where the cruise ship passengers interact with fully vaccinated tour operators, seaport officials and any other cruise-related personnel.



While a cruise ship is in port, the General Public is not permitted to access the following ‘Travel Approved’ bubble vaccinated attraction sites from 6am to 6pm.

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including craft vendors from the Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway



The General Public is also asked to take note of the following:

Visitors will explore the destination via ‘Travel Approved’ bubble vaccinated tours only. You will not see cruise passengers walking through the streets of Basseterre independently.

Local tourism employees interacting with cruise passengers are fully vaccinated and have completed the St. Kitts-Nevis ‘Travel Approve’ training.

Tour Operators are only allowed to transport cruise passengers from the dispatching site directly to the attraction, and after the tour, directly back to the ship.

This is an all of society approach, and we need everyone to make this call and all future calls a success, as we slowly rebuild the cruise sector.

