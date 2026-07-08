Cricket West Indies Announces ODI Squad for the First Three Matches against New Zealand

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for the opening three matches of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, to be played in Guyana and Barbados.

19-year-old wrist spinner Vitel Lawes, who has been training with the Senior team since the preparatory camp prior to the start of the home series, receives his maiden senior call-up. Earlier this year he was named in the ICC Under-19 World Cup’s Team of the Tournament, where he impressed by claiming 10 wickets and bowling the highest number of dot balls during the competition.



Coach Nikita Miller has been added to the team management unit for the Guyana leg of the series to continue providing specialist support to Lawes during his first senior international assignment.



Shimron Hetmyer was granted pre-approved clearance through a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fulfil his Major League Cricket commitments.

All-rounder Shamar Springer withdrew from selection following the passing of his mother. Cricket West Indies extends its deepest condolences to Springer and his family during this difficult time.



Keemo Paul, who was recently added to the West Indies Test squad as reinforcement, has been included as the replacement for Springer.



The squad otherwise retains the core group of players who featured in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica.



Head Coach Daren Sammy says the series remains crucial for the team’s long-term preparations for the ICC 50 over World Cup in 2027.



“Every series we play from here on leading up to the 50 Over World Cup, we view them as must-win scenarios. The matches against New Zealand provide the best opportunity for us to continue our improvement as an ODI unit while winning more matches for the people of the Caribbean,”

Sammy said.



“The inclusion of Vitel Lawes is strategic as we continue our long-term vision of exposing players who can complement the team in conditions that best suit their skill sets,” he added.



The team assembles in Guyana on July 8 following the completion of the test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

West Indies ODI Squad Against New Zealand (Guyana Leg)



Shai Hope (Captain)



Ackeem Auguste



John Campbell



Keacy Carty



Roston Chase



Matthew Forde



Justin Greaves



Amir Jangoo



Alzarri Joseph



Shamar Joseph



Vitel Lawes



Gudakesh Motie



Keemo Paul



Sherfane Rutherford



Jayden Seales



Team Management Unit (TMU)



Head Coach: Daren Sammy



Manager: Rawl Lewis



Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer



Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul



Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith



Assistant Coach (Spin Bowling): Nikita Miller



Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam



Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne



Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram



Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster



Match Schedule in Guyana.



1st ODI: July 11 – Guyana National Stadium in Providence, @ 2:30pm AST/1:30pm in Jamaica.



2nd ODI: July 13 – Guyana National Stadium in Providence, @ 2:30pm AST/1:30pm in Jamaica.



3rd ODI: July 16 – Guyana National Stadium in Providence, @ 2:30pm AST/1:30pm in Jamaica.

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