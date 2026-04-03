Cricket West Indies Announces Appointment of Ottis Gibson as Fast-Bowling Consultant

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of former West Indies fast bowler and Head Coach, Ottis Gibson, as the new Fast Bowling Consultant for the regional outfit on an initial one-year assignment.



One of the most sought-after coaching minds across the international game, Gibson’s appointment comes at a critical juncture, as CWI intensifies its focus on strengthening and managing one of its most important competitive assets, its fast-bowling unit. With a demanding international calendar ahead, the role is expected to be instrumental in ensuring that the region’s fast bowlers maintain peak performance, fitness, and consistency across formats.



Gibson has remained closely connected to West Indies cricket over the years, most recently serving as Fast Bowling Consultant during the West Indies’ historic series against Nepal in September last year.



He will begin his assignment in the lead-up to this year’s international home series season, which bowls off in June against Sri Lanka and is eager to work with the region’s bowling assets.



“I’m looking forward to working with the various coaches and the very talented group of bowlers in the Caribbean, to assist in their development across all formats of the game”

, said Gibson, after the confirmation of his appointment.



Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasised the strategic importance of the appointment within the broader approach to player management, and its alignment with the strategic engagement of specialist support for players as discussed during the Emergency Strategy & Committee Meeting in August of last year:



“Fast bowling has always been central to West Indies cricket and remains one of our greatest competitive advantages on the global stage. As we prepare for an extended and demanding period of international cricket, it is critical that we invest in the strength, depth, and durability of this group. Ottis brings a wealth of experience, insight, and proven success at the highest level of the game, and his presence will be invaluable in guiding and supporting our fast bowlers to perform consistently at an elite level.”

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“Fast bowling has always been central to West Indies cricket and remains one of our greatest competitive advantages on the global stage. As we prepare for an extended and demanding period of international cricket, it is critical that we invest in the strength, depth, and durability of this group. Ottis brings a wealth of experience, insight, and proven success at the highest level of the game, and his presence will be invaluable in guiding and supporting our fast bowlers to perform consistently at an elite level.”



The West Indies team will navigate a packed schedule for the remainder of 2026, including preparatory camps ahead of the home series, followed by the Caribbean Premier League, and subsequent away tours to India and Bangladesh. Across this period, the fast-bowling group is expected to carry a significant workload, reinforcing the need for expert oversight and strategic management.



This sustained focus on building and maintaining a world-class fast-bowling unit is also central to CWI’s short to long-term ambitions, as the team seeks automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup in 2027, along with early preparations for the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup. With a clear emphasis on performance, player readiness and longevity, CWI is confident that Gibson’s appointment will play a pivotal role in positioning the West Indies for success on the global stage during this critical cycle.