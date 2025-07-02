CREATIVE BRILLIANCE: CFBC’s ENDIRA REEKNAUTH WINS 2025 ECCB/RSS-ARU CREATIVE YOUTH COMPETITION FOR AGES 17-19

Monday 30th June 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) second-year student Endira Reeknauth has emerged triumphant in the 2025 ECCB (Eastern Caribbean Central Bank)/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition, winning the 17-19 age category.

Endira’s essay tackled the topic: “Financial education should be a mandatory subject in all primary and secondary schools. Discuss.”

At a brief but meaningful ceremony held in the CFBC Poinciana Conference Room on Monday, 30th June 2025, Ms. Reeknauth expressed her surprise at winning the competition, adding that she was deeply grateful for the recognition.

“I am incredibly grateful to be standing here today and receiving this award. Honestly, I did not expect to win—especially first place, of all things,” she said.

“As I mentioned in my interview, I had very little academic knowledge on the topic I wrote about. I simply had a lot of observations I wanted to share, and I had to do extensive research to support my claims. This achievement shows that my hard work did not go in vain,” Ms. Reeknauth added.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to the ECCB and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) for providing her with the opportunity to showcase her abilities and humbly gave all the glory to God for enabling her to achieve this remarkable milestone.

In her brief remarks, Deputy Governor of the ECCB, Dr. Valda F. Henry, commended Endira and other young people across the region who continue to excel and make a positive impact.

“It is truly a great pleasure to be here this afternoon as we pause to recognize the contributions of our youth. Too often, we hear negative narratives about young people, but the truth is, the majority of our youth are doing exceptionally well. Unfortunately, that’s not always where the spotlight shines,” said Dr. Henry. “Today, however, the spotlight is on Endira and all the other participants in the Creative Youth Competition.”

Dr. Henry noted that CFBC had previously won in 2020 and challenged the college to secure another win next year to retain the trophy permanently. She commended Endira’s essay on the importance of financial education in schools for its relevance and insight, encouraging CFBC to integrate financial literacy into its curriculum.

She also urged Endira to consider investing part of her prize money, highlighting the value of early financial planning and the opportunities available through the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange. Dr. Henry concluded by announcing that Endira’s essay would be published and featured in the 2025 Financial Information Festival, serving as a resource to inspire both youth and adults across the region in financial management.

Ms. Wanda Hughes, Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at CFBC, extended her sincere thanks to the ECCB for its continued support and recognition of student achievement.

“On behalf of the CFBC Board, administration, faculty, staff, and students, I express heartfelt thanks. Thank you to the ECCB for your ongoing stewardship of the annual ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition, which is geared toward stimulating the intellect of our region’s youth—and by extension, the students of CFBC,” Ms. Hughes said

Ms. Hughes added: “CFBC is inspired by your institution’s unwavering commitment to sustaining educational progress. Your dedication is not only uplifting but also makes a meaningful difference across the region.”

She said that CFBC expresses gratitude for the monetary award, noting that while modest, it will support essential initiatives to enhance student success, while thanking Endira Reeknauth, whose outstanding achievement made the award possible, and reaffirming CFBC’s commitment to striving for excellence.

Ms. Reeknauth was awarded $3,000 EC for her winning essay, while the CFBC was granted $2,000 EC.

The ceremony was hosted by Elizabeth Wayland-Phillip, Senior Corporate Relations Officer at the ECCB, and was attended by Ms. Delise Williams, Acting Dean of the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies (ASGS); Ms. Clytie Gilbert, Student Services Manager; Ms. Laverne Brookes, Dean acting in the Division of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE); and Ms. Reeknauth, Indira’s mother.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition, launched in 2018, is a regional initiative by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU). It aims to foster critical and creative thinking among youth aged 13 to 19 across the ECCB’s eight member countries.

The competition features various genres—essay writing, poetry, songwriting, and visual art—and encourages students to explore social and economic issues affecting the region. Winners receive monetary awards, and their schools also benefit from grants. Each year, the competition is centered around timely and thought-provoking themes. In 2025, topics included financial education in schools, sports for development, and education system reform.

