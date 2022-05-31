Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, May 30, 2022: The Ministry of Education continues to display its commitment to the implementation of the Education Sector Plan (ESP) as it handed over devices designed to aid visually impaired students to the principal, staff and students of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Mrs. Carol Boddie, Education Officer with responsibility for the Effective Schools Programme explained that the devices were procured through UNICEF

“It is indeed a pleasure yes and an honour to be here today handing over to the Ministry of Education these devices. They are intended to be used by our visually impaired students. These devices were funded by UNICEF to the value of over $145,000.00 (XCD). We have here Braillers, Braille note takers, laptops and Braille papers to use along with the Braille machine.”

Accepting the devices on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Permanent Secretary Mr. William Vincent Hodge expressed gratitude.

“It is my very pleasant honour to receive these devices to be used for the teaching and learning of the visually impaired students. I received this equipment on behalf of the Ministry of Education. This equipment has been funded by UNICEF and so we are grateful to UNICEF for the funding provided to purchase and procure this equipment.”

Mr. Hodge then handed over the devices to the principal and staff of Cotton Thomas Comprehensive,

“It is also my duty to turn these over to principal and teacher at the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School who will ensure that this equipment is used by the students who are visually impaired here at the school. Congratulations on receiving these devices and we know that you would endeavour to put them to very good use”, he said.

The Education Sector Plan with its theme: Education for All: Embracing Change, Securing the Future seeks to ensure equal access to all students regardless of challenges and disabilities.