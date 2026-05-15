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Sports

COLIN ARCHIBALD 5 for 43 HEADLINES KNOLES CC WIN AGAINST DOWNEND CC

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian cricketer, Colin Archibald, is off to an impressive start to his stint with Knowle Cricket Club in London.

Archibald has produced with both bat and ball thus far. He has scored a half-century already, highlighting his value as an all-round contributor to the team.

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Knowle Cricket Club Overseas Player, Colin Archibald, (Photo Credit: Knowle Cricket Club)

Added to that, last week Saturday, he delivered an outstanding bowling performance, claiming a five-wicket haul, (5/43) to help Knowle CC 1st XI secure a hard-fought home victory over Downend CC 2nd XI, continuing what supporters are describing as a fantastic start to the season.

Archibald’s early success overseas is a reflection of his determination to make the best of opportunities that present themseleves.

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