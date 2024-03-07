Coach of the Year: Greene Earns Atlantic Region Indoor Track & Field Awards

By: Tito Chapman

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2024 – Third year Head Coach of the Monroe Mustangs Track and Field Team Shirvon Greene, has copped another Atlantic Region Coach of the Year award.

On Day 2 of the NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the various region awards for the 2024 indoor season. Shirvon Greene , student athlete Attoya Harvey and Coach Charez Weste , were all named as recipients for top awards for the Atlantic Region.

Greene, a seven-time Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year for the indoor season was named the Atlantic Region Coach of the Year for both the men and the women.

Greene’s assistant, Coach Weste, was selected as the Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year for both the men and women as well.

Both coaches earned their respective Atlantic Region awards for the indoor season for the second consecutive year.

The Mustangs headed into the 2024 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with the No. 1-ranked men’s and women’s team out of the Atlantic Region.

They were ranked No. 1 in seven events, (60m, 800m, 1000m, Mile, 3K, 4×4 and DMR). The team also recorded nine qualifiers for National Championships in the 400m, 800m, 100m, 4x400m and DMR.

Student Athlete Attoya Harvey

Student athlete Attoya Harvey copped the Atlantic Region Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, matching the award she won for the 2023 cross country season. Harvey enjoyed a fantastic debut indoor season for the Mustangs. She was the top-ranked athlete in the Atlantic Region in all four of her individual events this season, the 600-meter run (1:37.73), the 800-meter run (2:12.55), the 1,000-meter run (3:00.63) and the mile run (5:07.38). At the NJCAA Indoor Championships, Harvey earned three podium finishes in the 800-meter run, the distance medley relay and the 4x800m relay.

The Monroe Mustangs women earned a seventh-place finish at the 2024 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Quaycian Davis

Quaycian Davis earned the national championship in the 60-meter hurdles for the Mustangs.