Coach Greene cops 2022 Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian Shirvon Greene, the Associate Head Coach at Monroe College is the 2022 Atlantic Regional Assistant Coach of the Year for both men and the women for the sixth time.

The Regional Athletes & Coaches of the Year for the 2022 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Greene, in his 13th year as an associate head coach at Monroe-New Rochelle (N.Y.), guided his athletes to top-2 positions regionally in eight events. One of his athletes, Prince Mcabelo had nation-leading times in the 800 and 1000 respectively with a NJCAA record 2:22.10 in the 1000. Mcabelo was named Track Athlete of the Year for the Atlantic Region.

The Mustangs had three top-10 NJCAA Event Squad rankings, topped by a No. 4 in the mile.

Additionally, the Monroe College Mustangs Women’s team finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Region with 663.21 points while the Men’s indoor track and field team finished in first place with 547.33 points.

The Mustangs earned seven Atlantic Region Postseason Awards. Head Coach Hogg also copped the Coach of the Year Award.

Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches prior to the NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.

The Mustangs will compete next in the upcoming outdoor season, the Raleigh Relays to be held in Raleigh, N.C. The meet commences on Friday 24 March and will be hosted by North Carolina State University.