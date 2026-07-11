Clifford Veira Warner Charged With Attempted Murder

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2026 – Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department have formally charged Clifford Veira Warner of Manchester Avenue, St. Kitts, for the offence of Attempted Murder.

Mr. Warner was arrested and charged on a Warrant in the First Instance on July 9, 2026, at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on July 5, 2026, at Pinney’s Beach, Nevis.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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