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Breaking News

Clifford Veira Warner Charged With Attempted Murder

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2026 – Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department have  formally charged Clifford Veira Warner of Manchester Avenue, St. Kitts, for the offence of Attempted Murder.

Mr. Warner was arrested and charged on a Warrant in the First Instance on July 9, 2026, at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

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The charge stems from an incident that occurred on July 5, 2026, at Pinney’s Beach, Nevis.

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Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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