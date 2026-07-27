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CLEMENT DARROUX SENTENCED FOR FIREARM OFFENCES

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Clement Darroux of Wades Garden, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to
His Majesty’s Prison for firearm offences in connection with an incident that
occurred at Thibou Avenue, St. Kitts, on November 11th, 2025.

Mr Darroux pleaded guilty on May 1st, 2026, to one (1) count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, and one (1) count of Possession of Firearm. On July 24
th, 2026, Mr Darroux was sentenced to serve twelve (12) years and six (6) months’ imprisonment. His sentence was handed down at the High Court in Basseterre by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson, Jr.

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