CHARLES E. MILLS SECONDARY HOSTS 3RD ANNUAL CAREER FAIR

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 10, 2025: The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) was vibrant and dynamic with all things on the professional front as the Science Department hosted its 3rd Annual Career Fair under the theme Living Environmentally Friendly through Science and Entrepreneurship on Friday November 07.

Kailynn Browne, Student delegate and spokesperson communicated 

“The aim of the Career fair is to expose our students to different career paths with the hope that at the end of the event they would have a better understanding of what their future aspirations would be.”

The event which aligns with the School Counsellors Network Week of activities provided students with insight into numerous potential careers and sought to empower them to pursue unconventional career paths.

The fair was fittingly supported by SKN Robotics, The Department of Environment, Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Irip Fitness Center, University of Medicine and Heath Sciences (UMHS), the Department of Marine Resources, Mother Becky Tea, SPACS, Serenity Mobile Spa, Department of Creative Economy among others.

-30-

