CFBC HOSPITALITY DEPARTMENT HOSTS ITS ANNUAL BAR OPERATION COMPETITION AND FINAL EXAM PRACTICAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday December 4, 2023: In a celebration of skill, creativity, and precision, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Hospitality Department hosted its highly anticipated annual Bar Operation Competition and Final Exam Practical on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Vibes Beach Bar, Frigate Bay.

The Bar Operation Competition and Final Exam Practical served as a comprehensive assessment of the students’ practical knowledge and proficiency in bar operation. The practical exam provided a real-world simulation, allowing students to apply their academic knowledge in a practical setting.

Mr. Dominic Stevens, Lecturer of Bar Operations at CFBC, provided insight into hosting the event and the benefits that will be derived.

“This afternoon, we are just about ready to go with the final exam for the bar operations class. I have done this in the form of a practical because I found out when students leave college and go to work, people are sending them back and saying they have the knowledge, but they don’t have the practical skills of knowing who a bartender is or what it takes to be a bartender. So instead of doing a written exam for the final, I am doing a practical exam. From this, because they would have done their work and research in class with the practical, the students will now be able to go to any bar to work and be able to create any cocktail. From here, they can call themselves mixologists because they would have created their own cocktails. So, the practical element of a bartender, a waiter, or a waitress would have that. They will be equipped and ready for any workforce that they go into.”

The Bar Operation Competition tasked students with creating innovative and delicious cocktails under the scrutiny of a panel of industry experts. The competition aimed not only at testingthe participants’ technical skills but also their ability to think on their feet, handle pressure, and demonstrate a deep understanding of the art of mixology.

Adhering to the competition’s criteria, which focused on presentation, flavour profile, creativity, and overall execution through the application of knowledge garnered. Recognition was bestowed on the following individuals for their exceptional performances:

Best Introduction- Dymekye Herbert

Best Tasting Drink – Novicia Francis

Best Presentation – Azaria Eddy

Most Creative – Jareecia Brown

4th Runner Up – Dymekye Herbert (119pts)

3rd Runner Up – Kursten Pereira (120pts)

2nd Runner Up – Shenicia Francis (124pts)

1st Runner Up – Jahshya Donavan (127pts)

Bar Operations Champion 2023 – Jada Brookes (128pts)

The CFBC Hospitality Department’s Annual Bar Operation Competition and Final Exam Practical proved to be a resounding success, demonstrating the commitment of both students and faculty to excellence in the field of hospitality. The event not only celebrated the talents and achievements of the participants but also highlighted the department’s dedication to providing a holistic education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities in the real world.

-30-​