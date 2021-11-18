CFBC AWARDEES URGED TO PURSUE EXCELLENCE IN ALL ASPECTS OF THEIR LIVES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 16, 2021:​ Addressing attendees at the Second Annual President’s Excellence Awards Ceremony on Saturday November 13, Dr Jacqueline Austin President of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) encouraged recipients to pursue excellence in all aspects of their lives.

“The pursuit of excellence is not always easy, but as you have proven, it is attainable through hard work, focus, dedication and the ability to challenge yourselves to be the best that you can be in all your endeavours…I want to challenge you, this evening’s awardees, to pursue excellence in every aspect of your lives,” she said.

Noting that the pursuit of excellence can at times be challenging, Dr. Austin reminded the awardees that they are the architects of their lives and urged them to remain focused on their goals regardless of what obstacles they face.

“Excellence is a journey. It is a journey throughout your lives. I can assure you that there will be circumstances in your lives and sometimes you may encounter difficulties that cause you to become discouraged and these difficulties may also seem to impede your progress. But, I want to remind you not to become distracted or to waiver from what you have set out to achieve,” she suggested.

Recognizing the importance of self-care and a strong support system in the quest for excellence, Dr. Austin advised, “The pressures of excellence are very real. Many would not expect less than the best from you now. But, remember you must care for yourself; care for your mental wellbeing, your very life depends on it. Surround yourself with persons who inspire and support you.”

The President’s Excellence Awards Ceremony is held annually to honour students for their outstanding academic achievement and their contribution to CFBC and the wider community.