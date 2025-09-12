Centre St. Kitts Limited donates baby pampers to Baby Friendly JNF Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2025 (JNF Hospital Communications) — New mothers at the PAHO-certified Baby Friendly JNF General Hospital were Wednesday morning, September 10, pleasantly surprised when they each received a package of organically made pampers courtesy of Food Centre St. Kitts Limited.

“It is an initiative that we have going on right now,” emphasised Food Centre St. Kitts Limited’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr McCleon Hobson. “We feel, at the company, that the start for every new mother is important, and we know we are not living in an easy time, and so this is our way to give back to the community.”

Posing by the baby friendly mural, from left: Director of Health Institutions Dr Jenson Morton, Nurse Manager Mrs Naomi Brownbill, Mr McCleon Hobson of Food Centre, Medical Chief of Staff Dr Daveen Wilkin, and Director of Operations Mrs Lindsey Maynard.

Mr Hobson initially presented the entire donation to Nurse Manager, Mrs Naomi Brownbill, who is the Baby Friendly Representative for the hospital, in the presence of Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health Dr Jenson Morton, Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital Dr Daveen Wilkin, and Director of Operations Mrs Lindsey Maynard.

“For every new mother, they will receive a pack of pampers,” said Mr Hobson. “They are organically made and they are something that we are trying to push and to help the community on a whole. Giving to the mother and especially the new born child, and also the hospital is important because we just found that the JNF General Hospital has been declared a baby friendly hospital.”

Food Centre St. Kitts Limited’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr McCleon Hobson, presents the entire package of pampers to Nurse Manager and the Baby Friendly Representative for the hospital, Mrs Naomi Brownbill.

Distribution of the packages of pampers started at the private wing of the maternity ward where new mothers Mrs Grace Lawrence, and Ms Shamica Prentice were the first recipients before the distribution went on to be done to the new mothers in the general maternity ward.

New mother, Mrs Grace Lawrence, receives a pack of baby pampers from Nurse Manager Mrs Naomi Brownbill, as Sales and Marketing Manager of Food Centre St. Kitts Limited, Mr McCleon Hobson looks on.

“We are very grateful for this donation from the Food Centre, and we intend to have a good relationship with them in the future,” underscored Dr Jenson Morton. “We have been certified as baby friendly since October 2022, and this initiative also ties in the fact that we are a baby friendly hospital to ensure that all the young children get a good start in life.”

Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital Dr Daveen Wilkin presents a pack of pampers to new mother, Ms Ms Shamica Prentice.

Nurse Manager and the Baby Friendly Representative for the hospital, Mrs Naomi Brownbill, who along with Mr Hobson presented the first package of pampers highlighted that they were happy for the donation which significantly goes a long way in making the life of a newborn more comfortable.

“We are very happy to have received this donation from the Food Centre, and I can assure them that they will be put to great use,” said Mrs Brownbill. “As the Baby Friendly Representative for the hospital, I just want to say thank you, and this will come in very handy.”

END

Related