CBI Reforms Strengthened: Prime Minister Drew Announces New Residency and Biometric Requirements in Upcoming Legislation

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 23, 2025 (PMO) —Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has announced that his Government will soon present legislation to Parliament that will embed key reforms in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, including a mandatory residency clause and upgraded biometric verification systems.

The new law, expected to be passed in the coming weeks, forms part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernize and fortify the programme for long-term sustainability and international respect.

While speaking on ZIZ’s The Edge, Prime Minister Drew was unequivocal, noting that “A residency clause will be part of the new law… Let me say that clear, residency clause and the biometrics, those will be part of the new law, which is to pass very, very soon, within a few weeks.”

These reforms will bring Saint Kitts and Nevis into alignment with the best practices in global investment migration. The proposed residency requirement will address long-standing concerns among international partners regarding applicant connection to the Federation, while biometric safeguards, such as fingerprinting and in-person or virtual interviews, will enhance the integrity and traceability of each CBI file.

“This is about safeguarding our national interest, preserving the strength of our passport, and upholding our responsibility as a trusted member of the international community,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

Dr. Drew also confirmed that these reforms are not reactive, but instead part of a comprehensive and strategic roadmap that began upon his assumption of office. “This is not seen as disingenuous. This is actually a path that we have been traveling since day one,” he said. “We are getting where we want to go, and we’ll be there very, very soon.”

Under the new framework, all CBI applicants will undergo in-person or verified virtual interviews, with biometric data collection incorporated into the application process. This builds upon Saint Kitts and Nevis’ introduction of the new e-passport, which was recently awarded Best New Passport in the World for its cutting-edge security features.

Prime Minister Drew reiterated that transparency, integrity, and reform remain at the core of his administration’s stewardship of the programme: “The CBI is not a private club, it is the business of the people. That is why we are embedding transparency and integrity into its very foundation.”

