BTC St. Kitts & Nevis Partners with Alliance Française to Strengthen Access to French Language Certification Preparation

St. Kitts — BTC St. Kitts & Nevis is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the Alliance Française, aimed at strengthening access to and raising awareness of internationally recognized French language certification preparation across St. Kitts & Nevis.

Through this collaboration, BTC St. Kitts & Nevis will offer online classes for the DELF/DALF and TEF certifications globally respected credentials used for academic advancement, immigration pathways, and professional development.

The DELF and DALF diplomas certify French proficiency from beginner (A1) to advanced (C2) and are valid for life, while the TEF widely used for Canadian and Québec immigration assesses listening, speaking, reading, writing, and language structure. These online classes will be delivered

with academic guidance from Alliance Française, ensuring quality instruction aligned with international standards.

“We are pleased to deepen our educational offerings through this partnership,” said Marshall Defoe, Manager of BTC St. Kitts & Nevis. “By working with Alliance Française, we are making globally recognized French language certifications more accessible to residents of St. Kitts & Nevis. This initiative aligns with our mission to expand opportunities for study, work, and global mobility.”

Online classes will be facilitated by qualified French-language specialists and are designed to accommodate students, professionals, and individuals preparing for international opportunities.

BTC St. Kitts & Nevis and Alliance Française encourage interested individuals to register early as spaces may be limited.