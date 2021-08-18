British Airways Resumes Service to St. Kitts and Nevis October 3, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 18, 2021) – St. Kitts & Nevis welcomes fully vaccinated international air travelers from the UK effective September 1, 2021. The travel restriction for UK international travelers ends on August 31, 2021. British Airways has announced the resumption of service from Gatwick to the Federation on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Please note the flight schedule for British Airways below:

The flight will operate two consecutive Sundays, October 3 rd and October 10 th , providing once a week service for those two weeks.

Twice-weekly service on Saturdays and Wednesdays commences on Saturday, October 16th.

The vaccination rate in St. Kitts and Nevis continues its upward momentum, with 72.8% of the adult population having received one dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and 61.4% of the adult population fully vaccinated. On August 11, 2021, the Federation received the first of three tranches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, making a second vaccine option available to the Federation’s Citizens and Residents and providing the ability to soon offer the vaccine to children and teenagers between the ages of 12 – 17.

The Ministry of Health has approved mixing vaccines that have two doses. The Federation is accepting all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO): Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson + Johnson. A fully vaccinated traveler is an individual who has received their one dose or two doses for the two dose regimen and is 14 days post their last shot.

As announced on May 29, 2021 only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry to the Federation. Exemptions are in place for Citizens and Residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and children under the age of 18 coming from international destinations.

Non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are welcome.

All Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. Please see https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements.

Travel Restrictions for Brazil, India and South Africa remain in place, with persons from the aforementioned destinations denied entry into the Federation at this time.The previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are null and void. Below are the travel requirements for fully vaccinated travelers:

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac, or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson).

Proof of vaccination is a scanned copy of the traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Upon submission of their vaccination card and completion of their travel authorization form, once verified, international travelers will receive authorization of their vaccination card and a KN number.

Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn), including uploading your proof of vaccination and proof of booking at a Travel Approve hotel.

Upon submission of a completed KNA travel form, the traveler must upload their official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. There are no exceptions to the 72-hour timeframe.

Upon submission of the copy of their official vaccination card and copy of their COVID -19 RT-PCR test negative result, the traveler’s information will be reviewed and they will receive the approval letter to enter the Federation (letter as pictured below).

For their trip, the traveler should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 RT-PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid. International travelers will undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (USD 150). Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air will be asked to Vacation in Place at a “Travel Approved” hotel for four days. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air and staying beyond three days are required to be tested on day four (USD 150 visitors’ cost) of their stay and once their test is negative, they may integrate into the destination. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air are free to move throughout the “Travel Approved” hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only. Effective May 1, 2021, fully vaccinated international travelers arriving by air are required to submit an exit RT-PCR test (USD 150 visitors’ cost). Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts & Nevis are required to submit to a pre-departure RT-PCR test only if the test is required for the country of destination (USD 100 travelers’ cost). The RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure. Example: If a person is staying 7 days, their pre-departure test will be on day 4; if a person is staying 14 days, their pre-departure test will be taken on day 11. Travel Approved hotels for international travellers are: Four Seasons

Golden Rock Inn

Marriott Beach Club

Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Paradise Beach

Park Hyatt

Royal St. Kitts Hotel

St. Kitts Marriott

International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn.