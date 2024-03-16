Bowen-Tuckett Scores Maiden First Class Half Century against Jamaica

Wicket-keeper batsman Carlon Bowen-Tuckett socred his maiden half-century, (53) against Jamaica on Day 3 of their encounter at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Bowen-Tuckett who was dropped on 47, hit a four to bring up his fifty off 124 balls. His innings comprised of 6 4s.

Young Bowen-Tuckett came to the crease when his team was in trouble, 84/4 and anchored the West Indies Academy’s innings.

They were bowled out for 281.

Bowen-Tuckett top scored with 53 from 132 balls. His previous highest score was 46* against Trinidad and Tobago, (February 2024).

Jamaica Scorpions need 234 runs to win on the final day.

Full Scores: West Indies Academy 324 all out off 82 overs (Joshua Dorne 83, Jordan Johnson 61, Kadeem Alleyne 52, Joshua James 36, Ojay Shields 3-28, Derval Green 3-38) & 281 all out off 74.1 overs (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 53, Kadeem Alleyne 52, Joshua James 36, Ashmead Nedd 30, Abhijai Mansingh 4-70, Peat Salmon 3-55)

Jamaica Scorpions 372 all out off 108.1 overs (Peat Salmon 81, Brandon King 77, Leroy Lugg 64, Derval Green 35, Carlos Brown 33, Kirk McKenzie 29, Joshua Bishop 6-96, Kadeem Alleyne 2-29)