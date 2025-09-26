Book of Condolence for Sir Edmund Lawrence

The Book of Condolence in memory of Former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE, CSM, JP, is presently available at Government Headquarters.



Members of the public who wish to sign the book and pay their respects may do so between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Book of Condoelnce will be available until Thursday, October 2, 2025.



Sir Edmund, who served the nation with distinction, passed away on September 7, 2025, at the age of 93.

