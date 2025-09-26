Local News

Book of Condolence for Sir Edmund Lawrence

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
BOC

The Book of Condolence in memory of Former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE, CSM, JP, is presently available at Government Headquarters.
 
Members of the public who wish to sign the book and pay their respects may do so between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Book of Condoelnce will be available until Thursday, October 2, 2025.
 
Sir Edmund, who served the nation with distinction, passed away on September 7, 2025, at the age of 93.


Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 1593 Saint Kitts and Nevis Leads Regional Effort Towards Stronger, More Transparent Citizenship by Investment Programmes
Next Article DrJeromeThomas 20250926 105820 0000 Honouring a Visionary: Dr. JEROME Thomas Named Patron of the 30th Agriculture Open Day & Marine Expo
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy