BIRD ROCK DESALINATION PLANT NEARS COMPLETION, PROMISING WATER RELIEF FOR BASSETERRE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 12, 2025 (SKNIS): Water relief is on the way for users in Basseterre and surrounding communities as testing for the new two-million-gallon Desalination Plant in Bird Rock is almost complete.



Officials at the Water Service Department and Royal Utilities Ltd have expressed great confidence in the reverse osmosis project, which has consistently passed microbiological and other testing.



Royal Utilities Ltd. is partnering with the government on this crucial project. The company manages the desalination solution for the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. At a National Discussion on Water held on December 10 at the CUNA Conference Room, General Manager of Royal Utilities Ltd., Gerry Moise, said that the decision to take seawater from the Caribbean Sea for this new plant is ideal, given the challenges currently posed on the Atlantic side, which is higher in salinity. The increase in sargassum seaweed frequently blocks seawater intake, further complicating desalination operation on the Atlantic side.



“This new plant has the immense benefit of being on the Caribbean side. … The water there is clean and pristine. We had it analysed several times during the environmental impact assessment study prior to selecting the final location,” he stated, noting that testing is done by the Bureau of Standards to ensure the water is in keeping with international standards. “The water quality coming out of this new plant is significantly better than the Marriott water. Now, keep in mind, we have not had one complaint in 20-some odd years from the Marriott water.”



Mr. Moise hailed the government’s decision to turn to desalination to help relieve the island’s water shortage caused by reduced rainfall.



“We stand behind our product 100 percent. I believe in it. It’s (desalination) been used worldwide for 50 years. It’s nice to see that Saint Kitts has gone this route because we know that we can trust the water,” he stated.



The discussion was held under the theme “Embracing Desalination for a Sustainable Future.”

