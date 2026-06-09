BEYOND SUSTAINABILITY:THE OECS LAUNCHES COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGN TO HELP IGNITE REGENERATION OF EDUCATION ACROSS THE REGION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, June 09, 2026: As the OECS Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (OECS PEARL) approaches the end of its official project-phase on 30 June 2026, the OECS Commission announces the launch of a Communication for Development (C4D) campaign titled “The OECS PEARL Legacy.”



While the PEARL initiative has successfully built infrastructure, modernized curricula, transformed Special Education Needs (SEN) and Early Childhood Education (ECE) frameworks, and established digital learning ecosystems; the C4D campaign represents a shift from project management to social movement. It officially passes the baton from regional administrators to the citizens of the eight Member States that have implemented the programme; mobilizing key education stakeholders to drive a community-led evolution.



The campaign activities, which specifically target policymakers, administrative and technical leaders, principals and teachers, as well as parents and care-givers; are designed not merely to secure the programme’s sustainability, but to foster education regeneration, allowing the Eastern Caribbean education system to evolve and thrive organically through the power of its people.





The C4D strategy focuses on six critical interventions:



Empowering education leaders to put regional frameworks into policy and practice nationally



Preserving the capacity of educators and other foot soldiers, protecting them from burnout, by aggressively promoting the ‘de-implementation’ of non-essential activities



Positioning the OECS Learning Hub, where the OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum is housed, as a culturally-relevant and superior resource for the OECS classroom, ensuring that our students use tools built for their context rather than generic AI alternatives



Championing long-term fiscal priority for ECE, SEN, and Curriculum & Assessment so that every child has a strong chance to succeed



Neutralizing the high-stakes fear surrounding national and regional diagnostic assessments by reframing them as “educational health checks” which are essential, harmless, and vital for growth



Securing the future of the MyPD teacher professional development platform by demonstrating its direct link to social progress



To help reshape how Member States perceive and support the future of education, the campaign utilizes an array of targeted products, ranging from visual aids like posters and infographics to multimedia elements such as videos and live online broadcasts. The campaign will also roll out strategic surveys, newsletters, and press releases.

Spanning June, July, and August 2026, its messages will be deployed across a diverse mix of traditional and digital channels, ensuring wide accessibility through face-to-face meetings, email, social media networks, radio and television broadcasts, and local newspapers.



As preparations advance for the OECS PEARL close-out activity in Saint Lucia (24-26 June 2026), and for upcoming information and engagement opportunities, all stakeholders are encouraged to follow the OECS social platforms, as well as those of the Ministries of Education across the region. The OECS Commission invites media personnel/entities and members of the general public to join the transition.



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