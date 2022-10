Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 07, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 20-year-old Deangelle Berridge of Saddlers Village for the murder of Alisha Dunrod of Sprott Street, Basseterre.

The offence was committed on October 03, 2022. She was charged on October 06, 2022, and has been remanded at His Majesty’s Prison.

