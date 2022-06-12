BATH, SADDLERS, CAYON AND OLD ROAD ENJOY WINS IN SKNFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Bath United players celebrate a goal in their defeat of Newtown United on May 22.

Hotspring Bath United shocked S-Krave Newtown United 2-0 on Sunday May 22, as round 2 action continued in the SKNFA Premier League.

Scoring for Bath

Rocco Browne 61st min

Kenaicy Dorsette 78th min

Coach Alex Claxton of Bath said preparation ahead of this match was key to their victory. As for Coach Earl Jones of Newtown, the result highlighted a bigger issue in relation to his team—unity. The night’s other highly anticipated encounter between Rams Village Superstars and S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United ended in a 1-1 stalemate with both goals coming in the second half. The goals came from Kwande Rogers in the 61st minute for Village and Tahir Jefferson for St. Paul’s in the 85th minute. The match was very tense and resulted in two players—one from each team being sent off with straight red cards for violent conduct.

Joseph Wilkes (Village) 45th +4 min

Jovaughn Leader (St.Pauls) 45th + 4min

Village interim coach Travis Somersall said he was not satisfied with the outcome as his team was pressing for a win. On the contrary, St. Paul’s goalkeeper Jamal Jeffers was very satisfied with the result.

On Saturday May 21, Saddlers F.C and Cayon Rockets enjoyed huge wins. Cayon brushed aside Conaree 3-1 in one of the matches of the weekend, while Saddlers registered their first victory since the restart dismissing Trafalgar Southstars 3-0 in the first of Saturday’s double header.

Scoring for Saddlers

Kirae Jarvis 45th +1 min

Karl Tuitt 53rd min

Dequam Wattley 81st min

In Cayon’s 3-1 victory:

Scoring for Cayon

Shaqkeem Butler 17th min

Devantay Carty 21st min

Carlos Bertie 43rd min



Scoring for Conaree

Niquan Phipps 41st min

Reserve goalkeeper of Cayon Valentine Anthony spoke of the dedication of the team to get another good result, following their defeat of Old Road last week. In the meantime, Conaree’s Coach Al Richards credited his team’s fight, but said it was just not their night.

-END-