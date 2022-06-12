BATH, SADDLERS, CAYON AND OLD ROAD ENJOY WINS IN SKNFA PREMIER LEAGUE
Hotspring Bath United shocked S-Krave Newtown United 2-0 on Sunday May 22, as round 2 action continued in the SKNFA Premier League.
Scoring for Bath
Rocco Browne 61st min
Kenaicy Dorsette 78th min
Coach Alex Claxton of Bath said preparation ahead of this match was key to their victory. As for Coach Earl Jones of Newtown, the result highlighted a bigger issue in relation to his team—unity. The night’s other highly anticipated encounter between Rams Village Superstars and S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United ended in a 1-1 stalemate with both goals coming in the second half. The goals came from Kwande Rogers in the 61st minute for Village and Tahir Jefferson for St. Paul’s in the 85th minute. The match was very tense and resulted in two players—one from each team being sent off with straight red cards for violent conduct.
Joseph Wilkes (Village) 45th +4 min
Jovaughn Leader (St.Pauls) 45th + 4min
Village interim coach Travis Somersall said he was not satisfied with the outcome as his team was pressing for a win. On the contrary, St. Paul’s goalkeeper Jamal Jeffers was very satisfied with the result.
On Saturday May 21, Saddlers F.C and Cayon Rockets enjoyed huge wins. Cayon brushed aside Conaree 3-1 in one of the matches of the weekend, while Saddlers registered their first victory since the restart dismissing Trafalgar Southstars 3-0 in the first of Saturday’s double header.
Scoring for Saddlers
Kirae Jarvis 45th +1 min
Karl Tuitt 53rd min
Dequam Wattley 81st min
In Cayon’s 3-1 victory:
Scoring for Cayon
Shaqkeem Butler 17th min
Devantay Carty 21st min
Carlos Bertie 43rd min
Scoring for Conaree
Niquan Phipps 41st min
Reserve goalkeeper of Cayon Valentine Anthony spoke of the dedication of the team to get another good result, following their defeat of Old Road last week. In the meantime, Conaree’s Coach Al Richards credited his team’s fight, but said it was just not their night.
-END-