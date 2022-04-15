Barbados: Official Visit By President Of Rwanda This Weekend

Story Credit: Barbados GIS

President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Barbados over the Easter Weekend. While there, he is expected to engage in meetings and several activities.

The President is scheduled to arrive at the Grantley Adams International on Good Friday, April 15, for a one-day visit to the island.

On Saturday, April 16, President Kagame will pay a courtesy call on the President, Dame The Most Hon. Sandra Mason, and co-chair a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The President will also participate in a press conference, plant a tree in the National Botanical Garden and observe a road tennis match, before he leaves the island.

The visit coincides with government’s thrust to expand and deepen relations with countries in Africa.