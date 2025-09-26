Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Frigate Bay

By: Tito Chapman

One person is dead following a motor crash at Manor by the Sea in Frigate Bay.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), an investigation, has been launched into the fatal traffic accident that occurred on September 25th, 2025, between 5:30 PM and 6 PM.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a motor car driven by Michael Prendergast, age fifty (50), of Cedar Grove, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, entered the Manor by the Sea Villas compound, accelerated down a slope in a southeast direction and collided with a retaining wall.

Prendergast sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death.

Investigations into the circumstances of this tragic incident are ongoing.

