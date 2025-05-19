Attorney General Wilkin Advocates for Collaborative Partnerships at UN Crime Prevention Commission 

Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2025 — The Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on May 19, 2025, addressed the 34th Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), calling for deeper international partnerships to bolster the administration of justice in small island developing states.



Speaking to a global audience of policymakers and experts at the Vienna International Centre in Austria, Attorney General Wilkin underscored the challenges faced by Saint Kitts and Nevis in combating transnational criminal threats such as gun and drug trafficking, highlighting that “serious capacity constraints” limit small jurisdictions from responding effectively without external support.



Despite these constraints, he reaffirmed the Federation’s strong commitment to justice reform, noting that 83 pieces of legislation have been tabled since October 2022, with 72 already passed into law. These include several groundbreaking criminal justice statutes—such as the Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act, the Judge Alone Trials Act, the Voluntary Bill of Indictment Act, and the Justice Interference Prevention Act—all designed to streamline court processes and protect judicial integrity.



Attorney General Wilkin reported a “significant reduction in serious crime” over the past seven months, attributing this trend, in part, to legislative innovation and institutional reforms. However, he cautioned that the sustainability of these gains hinges on long-term investment in institutional capacity, including professional training, modernised case management, and victim-centered services.



To that end, he extended a clear invitation to UN Member States and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to engage in collaborative partnerships and technical cooperation with Saint Kitts and Nevis. “We welcome knowledge-exchange and shared strategies to build durable systems that can withstand the evolving nature of crime,” he stated.



The attorney general also spotlighted the nation’s strides in anti-corruption measures, referencing the activation of the Integrity Commission and the creation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. “A new culture which condemns corruption has evolved in our Federation,” he declared.



In closing, Attorney General Wilkin reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 16, which calls for peace, justice, and strong institutions:



“We remain committed to advancing a justice system that upholds rights, delivers accountability, and contributes meaningfully to the global pursuit of sustainable development,” said Attorney General Wilkin.



Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to position itself as a serious partner in regional and global justice reform, offering a model of legislative action paired with a call for regional and international solidarity.



-END-

Related