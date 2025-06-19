Attempted Murder Investigation Underway after Shooting In Halfway Tree

By: Staff Writer

Attempted Murder Investigation Launched

An investigation has been launched b the Violent Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force following a shooting incident that occurred in Half Way Tree at approximately 9:15 PM on June 18, 2025.

23 Year Old Male Shot and Transported to the Hospital

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Jelani Forde of Harry Phipps Housing Project, was transported to Pogson Hospital by private transport and later transferred to the JNF Hospital by ambulance, where he is currently warded in stable condition.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that at about 9:10 PM, Mr. Forde was sitting in a friend’s yard when he was approached by a lone, masked gunman who opened fire. Forde attempted to flee but sustained multiple gunshot wounds to both feet and his left hand.

Officers of the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Up to press time, no suspect is in custody. Investigations are ongoing.

The authorities are appealing to anyone with information on this crime to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 662-3468.

Related