ASPIRE PROGRAMME LAUNCHES TRAIN THE TRAINERS’ WORKSHOP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 09, 2025: The ASPIRE Programme (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education) launched a Training of Trainers Workshop for teachers on Tuesday, October 07, 2025, at the Bernice White Lecture Room, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between ASPIRE and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), both of which are committed to fostering financial empowerment and responsible money management habits among students.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister, St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the importance of integrating financial education into the national curriculum.

“If we are able to introduce a programme that gives our students knowledge, skills, and the capacity to grow in this sphere of financial education and financial advancement, they can start on the starting line and not behind the starting line trying to catch up. So, this programme has to be part of the education system.”

Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary and Chair, ASPIRE Task Force, highlighted the significance of the initiative in strengthening financial literacy in schools.

“We are happy today, on behalf of the ASPIRE Task Force, to launch our first Train the Trainers Workshop with the teachers. This Train the Trainers Workshop focuses on the financial education curriculum that we are planning to embed in the general curriculum for all the schools in St. Kitts and Nevis. The ultimate goal is to do a lot more Train the Trainers Workshops so that the teachers are prepared to teach these financial skills: empowerment, management, budgeting, savings, and investment to the students.”

Teachers from the Basseterre and Washington Archibald High Schools participated in the workshop, which focused on strategies for integrating financial education into the curriculum.

The trainer empowerment session forms part of the broader national financial education programme designed to prepare students for real-world financial decisions and promote economic stability within the Federation.

-30-

Related