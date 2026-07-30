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Armed Robbery In old Road under Rscnpf Investigation

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Nping Supermarket, Old Road, on the afternoon of July 18th, 2026, between 4 PM and 4:30 PM.

An individual described as tall and slim in stature, entered the establishment and produced a firearm, demanding cash. A sum of money was taken before the suspect fled the scene heading west along the Island Main Road on a red and black motorcycle. No injuries were reported.

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The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations are ongoing and updates will be appropriately issued as they progress.

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The RSCNPF encourages anyone with information that may assist this investigation to contact the nearest police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

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