ARMED ROBBERY AT PINNEY’S UNDER INVESTIGATION

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS – July 19, 2024. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the afternoon of 19 July 2024 at approximately 2:40 P.M. at Pinney’s. The incident involved Mr. Callistus Couloute, a St. Lucian national residing in St Kitts and Nevis and the owner of Carl’s Construction.

According to the police, Mr. Couloute was at his work site near Sea Food Madness, engaged in paying his employees. During this time, he was approached by an unidentified masked individual brandishing a firearm. The assailant demanded Mr. Couloute surrender all his money, subsequently robbing him of a large sum of money, his cell phone, and a black wallet containing a sum of money, along with his credit cards and driver’s licence.

During the confrontation, Mr. Couloute attempted to disarm the assailant, resulting in a struggle during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact any Police Station or call the crime hotline 707. Public cooperation is essential in ensuring the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice.”