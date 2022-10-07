Antiguan Rahkeem Cornwall Blasts 205 off 77 Balls In Minor League Cricket

By: Tito Chapman

Antiguan all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall created history by smashing his first ever double century in the shortest format of the game on US soil. Cornwall achieved this feat while playing for Atlanta Fire in the United States’ Minor League Cricket Tournament dubbed Atlanta Open against Square Drive.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2️⃣2️⃣ MASSIVE sixes 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

Cornwall slammed an unbeaten 205 runs off just 77 balls on Wedneaday 5 October. The West Indies Test specialist scored his runs at a staggering strike rate of 266.23. His innings included 39 boundaries, (22 sixes and 17 fours).

At the end of the allotted 20 overs, Atlanta Fire were 326/1. Fire restricted Square Drive to 154 for eight in their 20 overs to secure a massive 172-run victory in the T20 League.

Despite achieving an incredible milestone, Cornwall’s double ton will not be etched into the history books since the US-based Atlanta Open is not an officially recognised T20 tournament.

Just recently, Cornwalll starred for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League, scoring 242 runs and picking up seven wickets. Barbados made it all the way to the final before losing to Jamaica Tallawahs.