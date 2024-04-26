Antigua and Barbuda LICB Under 19 Champions

The Antigua and Barbuda Under 19 Cricket Team have been declared Champions of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board Under 19 Tournament held in St Kitts and Nevis from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st April.

Antigua and Barbuda U19 Team

The tournament was played amongst the host country St Kitts, Nevis, St Maarten and Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda (1.38) won based on a superior net run rate although they were tied on the same points (4 points each) with St Maarten (0.60).

Here is a summary of the matches played:

Match 1: St. Kitts v Nevis

St. Kitts scored 226 for 8 in 49.5 overs. Zavio Henry scored 66, Lawshorn Bergan scored 56 not out, and Kazim Archibald scored 35. Taysean Wilkinson took 2 for 32, and Rondre Daniel took 2 for 43.

Nevis scored 207 for 9 in 50 overs. Carlton Pluck scored 83, and Rajani Didder scored 22. Lashawn Bergan took 3 for 19, and Kunal Tilokani took 2 for 43.

St. Kitts won by 19 runs.

Match 2: St. Maarten v Antigua & Barbuda

St. Maarten scored 156 all out in 32.4 overs. Michael Palmer and Tyanick Honroe both scored 31 and Israel Morton scored 23. Wilden Cornwall Jr took 3 for 19, Micah McKenzie took 3 for 23, and Mekali Tonge took 2 for 33.

Antigua & Barbuda scored 139 all out in 33.3 overs. Wilden Cornwall Jr scored 34, Brent Joseph and Yanique Watley both scored 25, and Micah Mc Kenzie scored 23. Israel Morton took 3 for 23, Rudesh Ramraj took 2 for 19, Samuel Morton took 2 for 31, and Michael Palmer took 2 for 38.

St. Maarten won by 17 runs.

Match 3: Nevis v St. Maarten

St. Maarten scored 101 all out in 25.3 overs. Devanand Singh scored 39, and Randel Longville scored 16. Kenron Freeman took 4 for 15, and Delroy Prentice took 2 for 9.

Nevis scored 102 for 1 in 27.2 overs. Lythe Browne scored 35 not out, Rajani Didder scored 25, and Carlton Pluck scored 22 not out. Jathan Edwards took 1 for 15.

Nevis won by 9 wickets

Match 4: Antigua & Barbuda v St. Kitts

Antigua & Barbuda scored 220 all out in 48.1 overs. Yanique Watley scored 39, J’Quan Athanaze scored 36, Micah Mc Kenzie scored 36, and Tyree Moore scored 32. Curdel Crooke took 2 for 27, Lashawn Bergan took 2 for 39, and Caiden Francis took 2 for 43.

St. Kitts scored 106 all out in 39.1 overs. Kazim Archibald scored 21, De Antre Drew scored 17, and Zavio Henry scored 13. Wilden Cornwall Jr took 4 for 23, and Tyree Moore took 2 for 16.

Antigua & Barbuda won by 114 runs.

Match 5: St. Maarten v St. Kitts

St. Maarten scored 118 all out in 18.5 overs. Randel Longville scored 23, Samuel Morton scored 18, Devanand Singh scored 17, and Israel Morton scored 14. Curdel Crooke took 5 for 8, Jaheem Clarke took 2 for 27, and Caiden Francis took 2 for 27.

St. Kitts scored 103 all out in 37.1 overs. De Antre Drew scored 39, Eirette Richards scored 14, and Kunal Tilokani scored 14. Tyanick Honroe took 3 for 17, Israel Morton took 3 for 22, and Michael Palmer took 2 for 10.

St. Maarten won by 15 runs.

Match 6: Antigua & Barbuda v Nevis

Antigua & Barbuda scored 178 for 4 in 30 overs. Brent Joseph scored 86, and Hosea Roberts scored 57. Lythe Browne took 2 for 13.

Nevis scored 105 all out in 25 overs. Amoree Jones scored 26, and Carlton Pluck scored 18. J’Quan Athanaze took 3 for 8, and Wilden Cornwall Jr and Mekali Tonge both took 2 for 16.

Antigua & Barbuda won by 82 runs.

Antiguan Wilden Cornwall Jr was leading wicket taker with nine scalps and Carlton Pluck of Nevis was the leading run scorer with 123 runs. Curdel Crooke was the only bowler to secure a fifer, 5/8 against St Maarten.