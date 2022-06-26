𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

KIGALI, Rwanda – 23rd June 2022………Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, the Honourable Dr Vincent Biruta, have signed an Air Services Agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

According to Foreign Minister Greene, the purpose of the agreement is to allow for the operating of international service routes and to regulate the air transport of passengers between both countries. It will enable the provision of direct flight services between Rwanda and Antigua and Barbuda and will also enable both countries to sell and market international air services either directly or through agents of designated airlines.

Minister Greene in his remarks at the signing ceremony stated that Antigua and Barbuda is an ideal geographic location in the Caribbean to serve as a logistics and transport hub into the region for Rwanda. He stressed the importance of Antigua and Barbuda, and other Caribbean countries, strengthening ties with Rwanda and the wider African continent.

The Ministers discussed other areas for potential expansion to include trade and hospitality and committed to making this Agreement a functional one. Minister Greene was accompanied by High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill and Economic and Trade Attaché Ideka Dowe.

In September 2021 Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister addressed the inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit under the theme ‘Unity Across Continents and Oceans: Opportunities for Deepening Integration’. During this summit he expressed his desire for there to be greater diplomatic cooperation between CARICOM and the African Union to include the creation of an annual Africa-CARICOM day to be celebrated on 7th September and the establishment of the Forum of African and Caribbean States (FACTS).

