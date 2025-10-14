ANOTHER HISTORIC CHAPTER FOR FORT THOMAS AS NEW SITE FOR TRANSFORMATIVE SYMBOL OF LOVE MUSEUM AND MONUMENTS, CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AND GLOBAL HERITAGE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 13, 2025 (SKNIS): The historic Fort Thomas property in Fortlands, Basseterre, is set to be transformed into a world-class cultural and educational landmark, as Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew led the ground-breaking ceremony for The Symbol of Love Museum and Monuments – a US$30 million investment that will redefine the tourism and heritage landscape of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Prime Minister Drew described the event as the beginning of a new chapter for this treasured site.

“Twenty-six years ago, in 1999, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis acquired this 8.7-acre property. For too long, it stood idle, its rich history fading as the once-grand grounds fell into decline,” said Dr. Drew. “Many of us remember when Fort Thomas hosted music festivals, alive with energy and culture. For the past two decades, however, this site has been silent. Today, that silence ends.”





Under a new lease agreement between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and ABL Inc., a Caribbean developer renowned for innovative tourism projects, the Fort Thomas property will be developed into a comprehensive heritage and leisure park anchored by two flagship institutions – the Caribbean Museum of History and the International Museum. Together, these museums will celebrate the region’s shared identity and connect it to the global story of human progress.





“This project is about preservation and transformation,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Our Caribbean Museum will tell our story – one of resilience, creativity, and unity – while our International Museum will connect us to the wider world, reminding us that our local heritage is part of a global legacy.”





The development will seamlessly blend education, culture, and leisure, with the Caribbean History Museum showcasing the evolution of the region’s people, art, and resistance movements, alongside an International Museum highlighting cross-cultural connections and global heritage. The site will also include botanical gardens with serene water features, restaurants, cafés, and shops offering authentic Caribbean hospitality, and a jetty providing sea access to strengthen the cruise tourism product. Replicas of world heritage monuments will celebrate figures who shaped history through courage, justice, and peace.





Prime Minister Drew emphasised that this is a pure foreign direct investment project, independent of the Citizenship by Investment Programme. The agreement follows a lease-to-own model, ensuring that ownership transfers only after the developer fulfils its commitments. Moreover, the project guarantees a majority local workforce, environmental safeguards, and archaeological supervision to protect Fort Thomas’s historical legacy.





Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, reaffirmed the ministry’s strong support for the project, highlighting its alignment with the Federation’s sustainable tourism agenda.

“We have two limbs in sustainable tourism – the preservation of our natural sites and our heritage, our stories, and our culture. That is the environmental responsibility aspect of our agenda,” the minister said. “There is also the social inclusion aspect, and we believe this project will ensure that the wealth of tourism reaches those who should benefit most – our communities. Children will be able to come here, local vendors and residents will be part of what happens on these grounds, and so we welcome this development wholeheartedly as it perfectly aligns with our sustainable tourism vision.”





The Prime Minister noted that the initiative aligns with the nation’s tourism brand, “Venture Deeper,” inviting visitors to explore the rich layers of Kittitian and Caribbean identity. “This development will make Fort Thomas an epicentre of Caribbean and international history –celebrating our past, honouring global heritage, and positioning Saint Kitts as the Caribbean’s most authentic and innovative tourism destination,” Dr. Drew affirmed.





Construction of The Symbol of Love Museum and Monuments is expected to generate new jobs, entrepreneurship opportunities, and renewed vitality for Fortlands, positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a regional hub for history, heritage, and human connection.





-30-

Related