Amya Clarke wins 100m Silver Medal at Pan Am Juniors

By: Staff Writer

Amya Clarke captured silver in the 100m final of the PanAm Juniors earlier today.

Clarke ran a time of 11.58 seconds!!

Prior to the final, Amya won her semifinal heat which was held on Tuesday 30 November. Amya clocked 11.56 seconds to secure the top spot.