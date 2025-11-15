FB IMG 1763225041446
Ambassador Henry-Martin welcomes delegation from Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School

By: T. Chapman

WASHINGTON, DC, November 14, 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS), Her Excellency Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin welcomed a delegation from the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School in Saddlers, St. Kitts.

Principal of the School, Ms. Andreana French, Mr. Delvin Lucas (teacher), and students, will be participating in the Model Organization of American States (MOAS) to be held at the OAS Headquarters.

The delegation visited the Embassy and Permanent Mission on Friday.

The delegation departed the Federation to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 13.

