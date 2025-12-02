Ambassador Edward Ling-Wen Tao attended the annual scholarship awarding ceremony under the 2025-2026 Human Resource Development Project on December 1. This project provides scholarships for 175 students from primary school, secondary school to college in recognition of their outstanding academic performance. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Deputy Chief of Education Mr. Roger Woodley, officers Carol Boddie and Sacher Warner-Leader all attended the ceremony to celebrate the achievements of these young recipients.

Ambassador Tao emphasized in his remarks that education remains an important part of the bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, and encourage the recipients to continue their hard work at school and apply for the Taiwanese Scholarship in the future.

Permanent Secretary Pistana extended her appreciation for the Taiwanese government’s unwavering support to the development of the education systems of St. Kitts and Nevis. This project will provide more opportunities for the young students to explore their potentials and shape their visions as global citizens.