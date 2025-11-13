TAIW128129
Press Release

Ambassador Edward Lin-Wen Tao attended the Remembrance Day Service

November 12th, 2025  —  On the morning of November 9, Ambassador Edward Lin-Wen Tao attended the Remembrance Day Service held at the Cenotaph in Fortlands, where he was invited to lay a wreath on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The Governor-General, Acting Prime Minister, diplomatic corps, military and police heads, and veterans’ representatives also participated in the solemn ceremony. 

St. Kitts and Nevis, like other Commonwealth nations, commemorates Remembrance Day every November to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the First and Second World Wars. 

Ambassador Tao stated that Taiwan stands in solidarity with the Federation in paying tribute to its fallen heroes. During the two World Wars, the Republic of China fought alongside Great Britain, the United States, and other Allied nations against authoritarian regimes. More than 3 million ROC soldiers gave their lives in defense of the nation and the cause of freedom. 

