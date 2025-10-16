Breaking News

Althus Whyte Charged With Conveying Contraband into H.m.p.

Althus Whyte Charged With Conveying Contraband into H.m.pThe Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and charged Althus Whyte of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, with the offence of Conveying Contraband into His Majesty’s Prison.



On October 15th, 2025, Mr. Whyte was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station with the aforementioned offence, which occurred on October 11th, 2025.



The RSCNPF continues to uphold its zero-tolerance approach to contraband-related offences, reinforcing its efforts to maintain safety, security, and integrity within all communities and facilities across the Federation.



