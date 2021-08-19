Almost 200 graduate from public primary schools on Nevis

Photo caption: Graduands at the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School 2021 graduation ceremony held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre on August 18, 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2021) – Almost 200 students are this week graduating from seven primary schools on Nevis.

The government-owned schools are now hosting their graduation ceremonies for Grade 6 students as the events had to be postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ivor Walters Primary School held its ceremony on Monday, August 16, 2021; St. Thomas’ Primary School on Tuesday, August 17; Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School and Joycelyn Liburd Primary School on Wednesday, August 18; Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls and Charlestown Primary School are scheduled for Thursday, August 19; and St. James’ Primary School is set for Friday, August 20- all at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Photo caption: Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), offered congratulations to the young persons about to enter the next phase of their educational journey.

“I am delighted to congratulate all of you on your graduation. You have worked hard and this is the evidence that hard work pays. As you move on to the secondary level there will be many challenges but continue to apply yourselves. Lean on God, on family, and on each other and you will overcome them.

“We believe in you. Our continued success as a country depends on your success. Let this only be the beginning of your success. Shine brighter than the brightest stars,” he encouraged.

Photo caption: Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, pledged the ministry’s continued support of the students to ensure success in their pursuits in academics, sports, arts, vocational skills or technology.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education informed that 199 students have already registered to attend the island’s public secondary schools for the 2021/2022 academic year. She too congratulated the primary level students on their graduation.

Photo caption: Ms. Zahnella Claxton, Principle Education Officer in the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration

The PEO extended special commendation to educators and parents for their critical role in the development of the island’s children.

“Congratulations to the 2021 graduating classes. Appreciation and commendations to the head teachers, teachers, staff, parents and other persons who helped our students to reach this milestone,” she said.

Some 140 children have been registered for Kindergarten across the island’s public schools and 65 toddlers have enrolled in the government’s pre-schools.

Ms. Claxton informed that although registration for enrollment in public schools closed in July, they anticipate the number of enrollees will increase slightly as the ministry will be accommodating late requests for registration.

END