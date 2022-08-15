All Covid Protocols For Inbound Passengers Removed

All Covid Protocols For Inbound Passengers Removed

The new cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis has approved the recommendations to remove All covid protocols for inbound passengers, whether they are Nationals or Non Nationals.

Effective Immediately
(August 15, 2022)

Travelers are NOT required to:
• Present a negative COVID-19 test.
• Show proof of vaccination to enter the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
• Quarantine upon arrival.

All unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers are permitted to enter the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This includes citizens, residents, and international travelers.

Now travellers are only required to complete the ED card online for ease of transit. You will not receive an approval for entry in response to your completion of the form, as this is no longer required.

All Airlines have also been notified that the restrictive NOTAM has been cancelled to indicate that the restrictions have been lifted.

The KNATRAVELFORM platform has been updated.

The new platform only displays the ED Card.

