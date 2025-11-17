AKIEL MILLS
Local News

Akiel Mills charged With Multiple Offences

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
0 Min Read

Akiel Mills of Newton Ground, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offences of Threatening Language, Battery, and Refusing to Give Name.

Mr Mills was charged on November 16th, 2025, at the Sandy Point Police Station.

— 30 —

