Local News Akiel Mills charged With Multiple Offences Last updated: November 17, 2025 5:15 pm

Akiel Mills of Newton Ground, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offences of Threatening Language, Battery, and Refusing to Give Name. Mr Mills was charged on November 16th, 2025, at the Sandy Point Police Station.

— 30 —