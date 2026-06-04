Akeem Whyte Sentenced To Prison For Murder

Akeem Whyte of Taylor’s Housing, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Murder in connection with the death of James Morton of Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. The offence occurred on June 19th, 2024, and was preceded by a traffic incident on June 18th, 2024, in Newtown, St. Kitts, that left Mr Morton severely injured.

Having previously pleaded guilty on February 20th, 2026, Mr Whyte was sentenced to twenty-four (24) years’ imprisonment. Time spent on remand will be deducted from the sentence.

Mr Whyte’s sentence was handed down on June 3rd, 2026, at Basseterre High Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson, Jr.

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