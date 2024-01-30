Agriculture to play a critical role in St. Kitts and Nevis achieving its sustainable development goals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 29, 2024)- Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Deputy Premier Eric Evelyn is highlighting the importance of agriculture on Nevis to St. Kitts and Nevis achieving its sustainable development goals.

“We have heard so much about a resilient or Sustainable Island State and we here on the island of Nevis are very much part of that objective. Almost every time when we hear the Prime Minister speak, almost every time we hear the Minister of Environment in the Federal Government speak we hear of the development of a Sustainable Island State, and we here on Nevis must be in tune with that. And I must say that the sector of Agriculture will pay a pivotal role in us attaining that objective.”

The Honourable Evelyn continued, “Agriculture has been very resilient over the years. We have seen resilience in the increase in production, in the fact that we are able to attract more young people into the sector, in the number of activities we’ve been having over the years, and that more and more people are becoming attracted to agriculture and fisheries, and culture.”

The Minister was at the time delivering the feature address at the recently held Department of Agriculture Agenda 2024.

He underscored the need for Nevis to continue its thrust in food sovereignty as a means of building on the resilience already being achieved, which he opined will contribute significantly to the Federation becoming a Sustainable Island State.

The Department of Agriculture Agenda 2024 was held under the theme “Cultivating a culture of resilience for a sustainable Nevis”. The event brought various stakeholders as the Department revealed plans to advance the sector and increase food production on the island of Nevis in 2024.

The key areas of focus for the Ministry of Agriculture include promoting farming practices that support natural ecosystems, and the reducing the importation of food.

