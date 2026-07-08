Abhijith Srinivasan becomes first sailor to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the ILCA North American Championships

The Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) are incredibly proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone as 14-year-old Abhijith Srinivasan becomes the first sailor to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the ILCA North American Championships.

From July 9–12, 2026, Abhijith will compete at the prestigious championship hosted by Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club in San Pedro, California, racing against one of the strongest international fleets in North America. He will line up in a competitive fleet of more than 200 ILCA sailors, gaining invaluable experience at one of the premier events on the international sailing calendar.

His path to this elite fleet was paved by outstanding international performances earlier this season with coaching and training form Coach Nicholas Dupre and Coach Nickhail Rogers. Abhijith demonstrated his talent by securing an impressive ILCA 4 second-place finish at the Antigua Nationals in March 2026, followed immediately by another second-place podium finish at the Bahamas Nationals.

His preparation has continued with the ILCA Sail Better Clinic in April and high-performance training in San Pedro this week, where he has been working with world-class coaches Andrew Lewis, Niels Broekhuisen and Bruno Fontes.

What makes this achievement even more special is where it all began.

Abhijith first stepped into a sailboat at NASC at just eight years old, learning the fundamentals of sailing in an Optimist dinghy. Through dedication, determination, and countless hours on the water, he transitioned into the ILCA class just over a year ago. Today, he is proudly representing his country on one of the biggest stages in youth sailing.

For NASC, this moment represents exactly why our organization exists. As a non-profit, our mission has always been to build water confidence, teach life skills, and create opportunities for young people through sailing and aquatic sports. Seeing one of our sailors progress from beginner lessons in Nevis to an international championship is a proud moment for our entire community.

Abhijith’s journey is proof that with passion, hard work, great coaching, and a supportive community, extraordinary dreams can become reality.

Please join us in congratulating Abhijith and wishing him fair winds and the very best of luck as he proudly flies the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 ILCA North American Championships.

⛵🇰🇳 Fair winds, Abhijith! We are all behind you!

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